Kenya seeks to mobilize financing in tackling tuberculosis

Kenya’s Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced plans to mobilize and optimize domestic funding towards the management and eradication of tuberculosis.

Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary for health, said that the funds that will be sourced from stakeholders, partners and local donors will help in supporting prevention, care and treatment.

“We intend to mobilize resources to ensure that we create awareness and also reach all the people with tuberculosis countrywide by the year 2025,” Kagwe said in a statement to mark World TB Day.

He said that Kenya had 688 people with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis who are currently on treatment.

TB is one of the top leading causes of death in Kenya. In 2019, Kenya reported and treated 86,504 tuberculosis patients that included 8,391 children, the ministry said.