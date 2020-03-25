Morocco’s COVID-19 cases rise to 170 as 27 more confirmed

Moroccan Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 27 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 170.

The number of deaths from the virus is five while six have recovered, announced Director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Health Mohamed El Youbi.

The most infected regions are Rabat with 40 cases and Casablanca with 42 cases.

All of the patients are receiving treatment at local hospitals, the ministry added.

Morocco has declared on Sunday a one-month state of medical emergency until April 20. The country has closed all its land and sea borders, and suspended all international passenger flights starting from March 15.