Mozambique’s COVID-19 cases rise to 3 as two more individuals test positive

Health authorities of Mozambique announced on Tuesday that two more individuals have tested positive of COVID-19 in the country.

The individuals include a female in her seventies who have had direct contact with the first positive case and a South African female with over 30 years old living in Maputo city, who just returned from South Africa recently.

“Therefore, our country has registered three cases, of which two are imported and the other is the result of local transmission,” said National Director of Public Health Rosa Marlene making the announcement in Maputo.

Marlene said authorities have identified 39 contacts of the confirmed cases, who were immediately put into quarantine, with regular observation by the authorities.

An online webpage “COVID-19 Fica Atento” was also launched by the National Institute of Health on Tuesday, to provide real-time updates on the containment efforts against the virus.

