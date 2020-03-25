UK’s Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms, the Clarence House announced Wednesday.

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales displayed mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health,” said a spokesman of Clarence House, the official residence of Charles and his wife Duchess of Cornwall Camilla who has tested negative.

Both Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral, Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the (National Health Service) NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing,” said the Clarence House in a statement.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” read the statement.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen Elizabeth II last saw Charles on March 12, and the Queen is following “all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

The BBC reported that the last public engagement of Prince Charles was on March 12 but has been working from home over the last few days.

The Queen has left London earlier this month for Windsor Castle.