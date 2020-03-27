Russia to shut hotels, resorts amid growing COVID-19 cases

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Friday he has signed an order to close hotels and resorts in the country, as COVID-19 cases there have topped 1,000.

Hotels, boarding houses, and other recreational facilities such as ski slopes will be closed from Saturday to June 1, Mishustin said at a meeting of the coronavirus response coordination council.

Mishustin called for strict implementation of anti-virus measures in Russia’s regions, including the closure of restaurants, cafes, canteens and some shops between March 28 and April 5.

The Russian government has been taking tough action after assessing the global spread of COVID-19 and measures taken by other countries, he said.

Mishustin said he had ordered the transport and foreign ministries to ensure the return of Russians from abroad and help foreigners in Russia return to their home countries.

Also on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the military had started building 16 modular medical centers for COVID-19 patients, with a total capacity of 1,600 beds.