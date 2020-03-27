Turkish Airlines suspends flights to New York over COVID-19 concerns

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) on Friday announced that it decided to suspend its flights to and from New York over COVID-19 concerns.

The CEO of the company, Bilal Eksi, said at a tweet that the THY would continue to provide service with “only limited international flights.”

“Accordingly, the New York line was canceled,” Eksi noted, adding that the action would be put into effect at 11:59 p.m. local time (2059GMT) on Friday.

“The carrier launched the Chicago route instead of its New York destination in the U.S.,” an official with the THY told Xinhua.

The THY said on its website that all international flights, except those flying to China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Russian capital Moscow, Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, and Chicago and Washington in the U.S., would be suspended until April 17.

Turkey has already halted flights with 68 countries to contain the outbreak of COVID-19.

The total number of deaths from the virus in Turkey climbed to 75, and the number of confirmed cases to 3,629 on Thursday.