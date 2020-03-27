UK COVID-19 death toll hits 759 as nearly 15,000 cases confirmed

As of 5 p.m. (1700GMT) on Thursday, 759 patients in Britain who tested positive for the novel coronavirus have died, the Department of Health and Social Care said Friday.

As of 9 a.m. (0900GMT) on Friday, a total of 14,579 people were confirmed positive for the virus, an increase of 2,921 over yesterday’s official figures, said the department.

The figures for test results and for deaths are compiled from different sources. This is why the figures for deaths are reported from an earlier point in time than the figures for test results, said the department.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed on Friday that they have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating.

Johnson said he will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as “we fight this virus”.

In the meantime, the government is calling on more healthy volunteers to sign up and help those vulnerable.

As the virus continue to spread and impact local life, British retailers are also taking measures to curb panic buying. Tesco, a supermarket chain, has said that it is limiting online orders to 80 items per customer in a bid to increase the number of delivery slots available to vulnerable households.