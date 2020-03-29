COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria exceed 300

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria has topped 313, Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the national coronavirus task force, said here Saturday.

The number has increased by 37 from Friday morning, Mutafchiyski said at his regular morning press conference.

The oldest coronavirus patient in the country is 86 years old and the youngest is three years old, Mutafchiyski said, adding that 200 of those infected are in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia.

A man infected with COVID-19 just died at the Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia, becoming the fourth death related to the virus in the country, Mutafchiyski said.

He added that a total of nine patients have been discharged from the hospital after recovering.