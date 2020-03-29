COVID-19 cases in Russia surge to 1,543

Russia has registered 270 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the sharpest daily increase so far, raising the total number to 1,543, official data showed on Sunday.

The new cases were confirmed in 26 regions, including 197 in Moscow, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement.

Those who have had close contact with the patients in Russia have been identified and they are being placed under medical supervision, it said.

Of the 1,543 infected, 64 have recovered and been discharged.

The government has ordered the closure of hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes, canteens and some shops.

Russia has suspended all regular and charter flights from domestic airports to and from foreign countries, except for flights taking Russians home from abroad as well as flights carried out by the government.

Meanwhile, Russia is going to suspend border crossings via automobiles, railways, pedestrian streets and other border checkpoints from next Monday in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.