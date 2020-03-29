COVID-19 cases top 10,000 in Belgium

With 1,702 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours in Belgium, the total number of confirmed cases in the country of some 11 million population has reached 10,836, data from the public health institute Sciensano showed on Sunday.

According to the reports by the Sciensano, which is in charge of monitoring and analyzing COVID-19 data collected from its network of partners, 78 new deaths had been reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the total death tally to 431.

Between March 15 and March 28, a total of 4,542 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized, of them 1,359 people have been discharged.

The Flemish University Hospital UZ-Brussel screened all its patients with and without COVID-19 for one week. The results showed, according to the Belgian national public channel, that 8 percent of the 164 people tested appeared asymptomatic but were carriers of the disease.