Ireland reports largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths

A total of 14 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 died in Ireland on Saturday, the highest figure ever recorded in a single day since the outbreak of the epidemic in the country at the end of last month, according to data from the Irish Department of Health.

All the deaths reported on Saturday came from the east of Ireland, with the median age of the deceased standing at 81 years, said the department in a statement, adding that the total number of such deaths in the country has so far reached 36.

Another 294 new cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed in Ireland on Saturday, bringing to 2,415 the total number of such cases in the country, according to the statement.

Facing the deteriorating COVID-19 crisis in the country, the Irish government on Friday issued a “stay-at-home” order, demanding all the people in the country not to leave their homes except in special circumstances.

Under the new order, which extends from midnight of Friday until April 12, only a limited number of people, including those who have to work to meet essential needs of public services and those who have to buy food and medicines, are allowed to leave their homes.

According to local media reports, Irish police had launched a three-day nationwide operation starting from midnight of Friday to ensure the implementation of the order.