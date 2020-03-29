Israel reports 13th COVID-19 death

Israel reported Sunday the 13th death from the novel coronavirus in the country, according to a statement by Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

The victim, a 92-year-old man who also suffered from many other diseases, was admitted to the hospital’s coronavirus ward a week ago, the statement said.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Ministry of Health said a total of 3,865 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel so far.

Of the 499 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 65 are in serious condition and 82 are in moderate condition, it said.

Of the remaining 3,353 cases, 1,834 are treated in home quarantine, 525 are treated in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 89 have recovered, and the remaining 905 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital in accordance with decisions to be made soon.

Also on Sunday, the Israel Employment Service said that the state’s unemployment rate jumped to 22.15 percent from 4 percent since the beginning of March due to the pandemic.

According to the bureau, 734,049 Israelis have applied for unemployment benefits since March 1. The total number of unemployed people in Israel currently exceeds 922,000.