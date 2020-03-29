Poland’s illustrious composer Penderecki dies aged 86

Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki has died in Krakow at the age of 86, Radio Krakow reported on Sunday morning.

Penderecki was known for his avant-garde compositions, though he gravitated toward more traditional pieces in his later career.

Penderecki’s music had featured in a sequence of motion pictures, including two horror films: The Shining in 1973 and The Exorcist in 1980.

Much of Penderecki’s works were based on the events of World War II. His international breakthrough came in 1960 with Threnody to the Victims of Hiroshima, a composition for 52 string instruments.

Other notable works include Anaklasis (1960), St. Luke Passion( 1966), Utrenja(1970), Symphony No. 3 (1988-1995) and Kaddish (2009).

In his native Poland, Penderecki was best known for his Polish Requiem, composed from 1980 to 1984.

Penderecki also taught music at several international musical institutions, including the Folkwang University of the Arts in Essen, Germany, and the Yale School of Music in the United States.

He also held honorary doctorates and academy memberships at many institutions worldwide.