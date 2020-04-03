Global death toll from COVID-19 soars past 50,000 — Johns Hopkins University

The global death toll from COVID-19 has soared past 50,000, according to a new tally from Johns Hopkins University on Thursday.

A total of 50,230 people have died of the virus worldwide as the number of confirmed cases is approaching 1 million, while more than 200,000 people have recovered from it, showed the tally updated by the university’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

The United States has reported the most cases, which have surpassed 226,000, while Italy has had nearly 14,000 deaths, higher than any others. Spain, another epicenter of global outbreaks, has recorded more than 110,000 cases and 10,003 deaths.