Iraq confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Thursday confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 44 new cases, bringing the total number of the infections to 772.

The new cases are two in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, 12 in Sulaimaniyah, 10 in Najaf, seven in Karbala, five each in Kirkuk and Basra, two in Erbil and one in Diwaniyah, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, 772 cases have been confirmed, 54 of whom have died and 202 others recovered, said the ministry’s statement.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Health Minister Jaafar Sadiq Allawi, who heads the Iraqi crisis committee to contain COVID-19, told the local Dijla TV channel that the committee decided to extend the curfew until April 19.

To help Iraq cope with the coronavirus pandemic, a Chinese team of seven experts has been working with their Iraqi counterparts since March 7.