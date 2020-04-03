Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has urged local residents to wear non-medical or homemade masks during needed trips outdoors to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

In a daily briefing on live streams over Facebook and Instagram, Garcetti pulled a mask out of his pocket to model, wrapping a black mask around his ears and face and saying “This’ll be the look.”

As more evidence emerges that people without symptoms are spreading the virus, the mayor cited experience from parts of the world where COVID-19 spread had been slow, saying all Angelenos should use a facial covering when they go out, even though they do not have this “kind of cultural tradition of wearing masks.”

Meanwhile, he noted that masks should be homemade and local residents need not buy anything medical-grade when hospitals are in short supply.

“Research shows even a bandana tucked in can has an effect of slowing down droplets’ spread,” he said. “But these face coverings are only effective, of course, with safe physical distancing – so this is not an excuse to get closer.”

Garcetti emphasized that wearing masks does not give people license to go out more often.

The latest advice bolstered similar recommendations California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County Public Health director Barbara Ferrer made earlier Wednesday and followed data indicating people who are asymptomatic play a larger role than previously realized in spreading infection.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still suggests on its official website Wednesday that people who are not healthcare professionals or sick need not wear masks.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County jumped 17 percent from the day before, topping 3,500 with a death toll of 65, Garcetti said in the online briefing, adding both the number of cases and deaths in the county had doubled over the past four days.

In the city of Los Angeles, 194 new cases were reported Wednesday, raising the total of 1,580, Garcetti said.

As of Wednesday, the city had the capability to test 2,000 people per day for COVID-19.