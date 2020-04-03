Offshore Technology Conference in Houston cancelled due to COVID-19

The annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event’s organizers said Thursday in a press release.

“Amid continued health and travel concerns during this uncertain time, the OTC Board of Directors felt this decision was the most feasible and responsible for staff, exhibitors, partners, attendees, and the Houston community,” it said.

“As we navigate these difficult and uncertain times, it is with a heavy heart that the OTC Board of Directors has determined that it is in our best interest to cancel OTC 2020,” OTC Chairperson Cindy Yeilding was quoted as saying.

Founded in 1969, the OTC provides a platform for energy professionals to exchange thoughts to advance scientific and technical knowledge on offshore resources and environmental matters. The conference this year was originally scheduled for May 4-7.