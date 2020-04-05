Afghanistan reports 1 new death from COVID-19

The Afghan Ministry of Public Health on Saturday registered one new death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of fatalities to seven since the outbreak of the pandemic in mid February.

“A 73-year-old patient died of complication caused by COVID-19 in Kabul on Friday. The death toll from the infectious disease is seven now,” Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman of the ministry, told reporters.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Afghanistan soared to 299 as 25 more people were tested positive on Friday, Mayar said in the press conference.

The country had conducted 2,288 tests to diagnose the virus in laboratories of national capital of Kabul, western Herat and eastern Nangarhar cities, the official stated, adding the total cases recovered are 12 as of Saturday.

Some 204 of the positive cases are in western Herat province, bordering Iran while 43 cases were registered in Kabul, according to Mayar.

The official called for further measures to restrict mobility in Kabul and Herat where people were not sufficiently obeying the current precautions.

The security and health authorities have ordered a lockdown in Kabul and several other big cities in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic.

On Feb. 24, Afghanistan reported its first COVID-19 case.