Kuwait reports 1st death from COVID-19

Kuwait reported on Saturday the first death case of COVID-19 and 62 new cases, bringing the total number in the country to 479, the health ministry said in a statement.

Among the new cases, there are 33 Indian residents and four Egyptian residents who have history of contacts with infected patients, according to the ministry’s statement.

Another 25 cases are still under investigation, the statement said.

So far, 385 patients are still receiving treatment, including 17 in ICU, it noted.

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Minister of Health Bassel Al-Sabah announced the recovery of 11 more patients from the coronavirus, raising the number of the cured in the country to 93.

The Kuwaiti government has decided to impose a nationwide curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

On March 13, Kuwait suspended all commercial flights. The government also decided to close stores, malls and barbershops.