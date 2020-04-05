Namibia commissions biomass production plant

Namibia has commissioned a biomass production plant at Otjiwarongo, central northern Namibia, the Walvis Bay Corridor Group (WBCG), which owns the plant, said on Saturday.

The plant will consume a considerable volume of raw biomass (wood chips) and semi-processed biomass (wood pellets) from neighboring farms to produce processed biomass in the form of bush-based animal feed and clean charcoal to export to global markets.

“The bush-based animal feed and environmentally clean charcoal (bio char) produced at this plant aid the growth of Namibia’s agro-processing industry and create sustainable jobs for the logistics industry as well,” said WBCG project manager Gilbert Boois.

The idea of building a biomass plant originated from consultations of WBCG and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the project is supported by the Ministry of Industrialization and Trade (MIT), with an aim to boost the agro-processing subsector.