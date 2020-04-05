Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 219 in Senegal

Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action reported Saturday morning 12 new cases of COVID-19 and one death, bringing the country’s total number to 219 cases.

During the daily press conference on COVID-19, Senegalese health minister Aboudulaye Diouf Sarr said among 177 tests done, 12 came back positive, including 1 imported case, 10 close contacts of earlier confirmed patients and 1 community transmission case.

Sarr revealed a Senegalese female, 58 years old, died Friday night of COVID-19 in Hospital Fann.

Six more patients has been tested negative with COVID-19, so considered as cured.

Among the 219 confirmed cases, 85 are imported ones. Besides two deaths, one was evacuated back to his country, and 72 patients have been declared cured by local health authorities.

Senegal celebrates Saturday its 60th anniversary of independence from France. A military ceremony was held in presidential palace instead of a traditional military and civil parade due to the severe COVID-19 situation in the country.