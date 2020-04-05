Oman reports 25 new COVID-19 cases

The Omani Ministry of Health announced on Saturday 25 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 277.

Two more deaths from the novel coronavirus were recorded, the ministry said in a statement.

All 25 new cases were citizens of Oman who contracted the virus through community contacts. So far, 61 coronavirus patients in Oman have recovered.

The governorate of Muscat has the highest number of coronavirus infections, accounting for 207 out of the total 277 cases, according to the Omani government’s official Twitter account.

The ministry called on everyone to observe the procedures for quarantine, avoid going to public places or places of worship, and ensure personal hygiene. Enditem