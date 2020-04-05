Somalia confirms 2 more COVID-19 cases as total number rises to 7

Somali health ministry on Saturday confirmed two more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to seven.

Fawziya Abikar, health minister said the latest cases involved a foreign and a Somali national.

Abikar said one of the patients is a foreign national working within the UN compound in Mogadishu while the other in a Somali national.

“There are two new cases of coronavirus, one citizen and a foreigner, bringing the total number to seven,” Abikar said.

The Horn of African nation has so far one recovery and has instituted measures to contain the possible spread of COVID-19 including closing schools, banning large gatherings and suspending international and domestic passenger flights.

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) last week said one of its commercial contractor has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease.

The UN mission said on March 27 the contractor has been in quarantine for eight days prior to diagnosis and medical professionals are tracing contact with the individual.