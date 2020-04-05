Top Oldies Movies Today: The Silencers, Sony Classic

FILM 4 – Carry on Spying (1964) – 13:00

Comedy

The dastardly organisation STENCH (Society for the Total Extinction of Non-Conforming Humans) is in possession of the secret Formula X, and its clear that the British secret service must do something. Unfortunately, their sole available resource is Agent Desmond Simpkins and his bumbling trainees Crump, Bind and Honeybutt. The only thing that stands between them and success is their incompetence.

SONY CLASSIC: The Silencers (1966) – 4.30pm

Action / Adventure / Comedy / Thriller

Veteran secret agent Matt Helm is living a life of luxury when his former lover, Tina Batori, pulls him back into action. A sinister group known as the Big O has developed a plot to start a global nuclear conflict, so the carefree, womanizing Helm must stop the scheme of mastermind Tung-Tze. Joining the suave Helm on his mission is the beautiful but inept operative Gail Hendricks, along with other gorgeous ladies.

SONY CLASSIC: There’s a Girl in My Soup (1970) – 12:55pm

Comedy

A middle-aged, sophisticated gourmet columnist finds his life disrupted when a kooky young woman moves in on him.