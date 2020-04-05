Vietnam assists Laos to fight COVID-19 with medical supplies

Medical materials from Vietnam arrived in Lao capital Vientiane by a chartered plane on Saturday morning to assist Laos to fight against COVID-19.

The supplies including 333,000 standard face mask, 1,000 of protective clothing sets, and some medical equipment, which is worth over 300,000 U.S dollars, Lao News Agency (KPL) reported on Saturday.

A receiving ceremony was held on Saturday morning at the Wattay International Airport in Vientiane capital, attended by Lao deputy prime minister and chair of the Task Force Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Somdy Douangdy, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos, Nguyen Ba Hung.

In this occasion, Somday Douangdy expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the government and people of Vietnam for providing the necessary medical equipment to assist Laos preventing and controlling COVID-19.

Somdy said the Lao side will make full use of the material assistance brought by Vietnam, and will try its best to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Laos announced it had detected the first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 24. The total number has risen to 10, according to Lao ministry of health report on Friday.