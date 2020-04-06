Top Oldies Movies Today: Yikes, it’s Gorge Formby!

SONY CLASSIC – Much Too Shy (1942) – 09:35am

Comedy / Comedy drama

Get your Circle seats booked in advance! Oh Lordy! George Formby is out and about, armed with his ukulele. In this classic flick, he plays a simple handyman, who also is an amateur artist, gets into trouble when the portraits of some prominent local ladies are sold without his knowledge to an advertising agency and are published with nude bodies added to them.

George is at his giddiest in exactly the type of role his millions of fans love best. No Formby picture would complete without its quota song hits and in Much Too Shy George, accompanied by his ukulele sings four tuneful numbers. Popular favourites supporting the star are Kathleen Harrison, Hilda Hayley and Joss Ambler, and two newcomers of 1942 Eileen Bennett and little Jimmy Clitheroe!