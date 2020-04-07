Finland to tighten screw on int’l transit over COVID-19

Finland on Tuesday announced a further tightening of its international transit to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Maria Ohisalo, Finnish Minister of the Interior, said at a press conference that all passenger transport on ships in and out of Finland will stop from Friday night until May 13.

Finland closed its borders to foreigners in mid-March to curb the spread of COVID-19, but citizens kept returning, and the boat lines also served EU citizens and foreigners returning to their countries via Finland.

Ohisalo stressed that the air transit option continues, particularly noting that Finnair maintains its fights to Tallinn, Estonia.