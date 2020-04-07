Germany’s COVID-19 cases close to 100,000: RKI

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany increased by 3,834 within one day to 99,225, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Tuesday.

“The number of newly reported cases is somewhat lower, but it cannot yet be assumed that the situation will ease,” said RKI President Lothar Wieler, adding “Fluctuations are always possible.”

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Germany increased by 173 to 1,607 on Tuesday, according to RKI, the federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.

Wieler stressed that both the number of deaths as well as the mortality rate of the new coronavirus in Germany had “continuously increased” in recent days.

Reasons for this development had been an increase in COVID-19 outbreaks in old people’s homes, nursing homes and hospitals. “Unfortunately, we had to expect this to happen,” said Wieler.

It was too early for his institute to assume a general improvement of the coronavirus crisis in Germany. Instead, Wieler said that the country need to “wait the next few days to see if there is a trend in the reports.”