Oldie Film Tip: The Lady From Shanghai

The Lady from Shanghai is a 1947 film noir directed by Orson Welles and starring Welles, his estranged wife Rita Hayworth and Everett Sloane. It is based on the novel If I Die Before I Wake by Sherwood King.

Although The Lady from Shanghai initially received mixed reviews, it has grown in stature over the years, and many critics have praised its set designs and camerawork.

In 2018, The Lady from Shanghai was selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry as being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”