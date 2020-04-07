Sixteen-year-old boy appears before London court on terrorism charges

A 16-year-old teenager from northeast England appeared before a court in London charged with a series of terrorism and public order offences, local media reported.

The boy from Newcastle, who can’t be named because of his age, made a brief appearance Monday before Westminster Magistrates Court. His court appearance came on his 16th birthday.

He faces a total of 11 offences including inviting support for banned group National Action on social media, encouraging terrorism, inciting racial hatred and inciting religious hatred.

The teen was arrested in October 2019 as part of an intelligence led investigation into suspected online right-wing terrorism.

National Action was banned by the government in December 2016, according to the BBC.