Spain sees 743 COVID-19 deaths over past 24 hours

Spain reported 743 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 13,798, data from Spanish authorities showed on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s outcome ended four consecutive days of declining numbers of deaths.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Spain in the past 24 hours rose by 5,478 to 140,510, according to the Spanish Ministry for Health, Consumer Affairs and Social Services.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease increased to 43,208 from 40,437.