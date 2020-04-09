Israel confirms 9,755 coronavirus cases, 79 deaths

Israel reported six new death cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 79, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the number of the coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 9,755, the ministry added.

Of the 712 patients being treated in hospitals across Israel, 165 are in serious condition and 171 in moderate condition.

Of the remaining 8,964 cases, 6,657 are treated in home quarantine, 944 are treated in hotels converted into treatment facilities, 864 have recovered, and the remaining 499 will be treated at home, hotel or hospital in accordance with decisions to be made soon.