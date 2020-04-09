Jordan to impose full curfew over upcoming weekend

Jordan said Wednesday that it will impose a two-day full curfew over the upcoming weekend to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a statement that even those with permits cannot leave home during the curfew which will last from Thursday night until Saturday midnight.

The minister also voiced appreciation to China’s world-renowned billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma for donating much-needed medical equipment to Jordan.

The aid package, which was offered through the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation, includes 100,000 virus detection kits, 30 BiPAP machines, 300,000 medical face masks, 50 infrared thermometer guns and 10,000 sets of protective clothing for the use of medical personnel.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Health Minister Saad Jaber said five new coronavirus cases were reported in Jordan on Wednesday, raising the tally of COVID-19 infections to 358.

The minister added that 12 patients recovered from the virus, as the total number of recoveries rose to 150.