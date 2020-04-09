Saudi-led coalition announces 2-week cease-fire in Yemen

Saudi-led coalition announced on Wednesday a two-week cease-fire in Yemen, starting from Thursday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition spokesperson Turki Al-Malki said in a statement that the cease-fire could be extended as part of efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

It is also a recognition of Yemeni government’s decision to a cease-fire following a call by UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths for warring parties to lay down their weapons.

The cease-fire aims to create the appropriate conditions to implement the invitation of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen to hold a meeting between the Yemeni government and its rival Houthis, he said.

The coalition supports all efforts in reaching a comprehensive and lasting cease-fire in Yemen, and a comprehensive and just political solution agreed by the Yemenis, the spokesperson concluded.