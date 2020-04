Saturday April 11, 8:00am – 8:55am on Sony Movies Classic

A U.S. Air Force crew and scientists find a crashed flying saucer and a humanoid body frozen in the Arctic ice, near the craft.

Returning to their remote research outpost with the body still in a block of ice, they are forced to defend themselves against the still alive and malevolent plant-based alien when it is accidentally defrosted.

The Thing from Another World was released in April 1951.