COVID-19: major relief airlift reaches ‘most vulnerable’ African nations

The first of the UN’s new “Solidarity Flights” carrying urgently needed medical equipment has arrived in Addis Ababa, agencies said on Tuesday.

On board the World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organization (WHO)-chartered jet are one million face masks, along with gloves, goggles, ventilators and other essentials.

There is enough equipment to protect health workers while they treat more than 30,000 patients across the continent.

It’s to be distributed in five other countries initially: Djibouti, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia and Tanzania, said World Food Programme spokesperson Elisabeth Byrs:

“This is by far the largest single shipment of supplies since the start of the pandemic and (it) will ensure that people living in countries with some of the weakest heaths systems are able to get test and treated, while ensuring that health workers on the frontlines are properly protected.”

WFP’s flights are part of a larger effort to reach 95 countries most at risk from the new coronavirus with medical equipment and humanitarian workers.

To do this, WFP has appealed for $350 million but it has so far only received a quarter of that amount.