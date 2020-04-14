Iranian, Turkish companies jointly produce COVID-19 test kits: media

An Iranian hi-tech company and a science-based firm in Turkey are jointly producing test kits for COVID-19, Iran’s Press TV reported on Tuesday.

Ali Seifpour Abolhassani, managing director of Iran’s Parsian Seismograph, said that his company is cooperating with a Turkish firm on developing the coronavirus test kits which has already received international certificates.

The two companies are ready to produce 1 million of the kits per week to help speed up the detection of patients infected with COVID-19, Abolhassani said.