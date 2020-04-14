Lebanon’s COVID-19 infections increase to 641, death toll rises to 21

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Tuesday by nine cases to 641 while the death toll increased to 21 with a new death being recorded, the National News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry announced that COVID-19 tests for returnees who arrived a day earlier from abroad came out as negative.

The ministry has reiterated its call for citizens to respect the general mobilization adopted by the cabinet in a bid to restrict the spread of the virus.

Security forces have been deployed all over the country to make sure that people commit to the government’s general mobilization rules.