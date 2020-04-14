Lifesaving aid funding released to help cyclone survivors in Vanuatu

The UN is gearing up to send aid to communities hit by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

After making landfall as a category 5 cyclone eight days ago, with winds of more than 200 kilometres per hour, the huge storm caused widespread destruction in the Solomon Islands, Fiji and Tonga – but especially in Vanuatu.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported on Tuesday that nearly 77,000 people, including more than 20,000 children, live in the worst affected areas.

In Sanma province , nine in 10 people have lost their homes and more than half of all schools and almost a quarter of health centres have been damaged.

Crops have been destroyed and many communities remain cut off because of flooding and the destruction of roads.

To help, the UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund has released $2.5 million to get safe drinking water to people in need, along with food, shelter, and healthcare.

“The Government and first responders in Vanuatu were very active in making people safe ahead of the storm and meeting the immediate needs after it hit. As the extent of the destruction becomes clear, the UN funding will ensure aid supplies are maintained and reach the people who need it,” said OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke.

Mr Laerke said that COVID-19 restrictions had created challenges in delivering aid and humanitarian workers, although the Government of Vanuatu had eased travel restrictions inside the country.