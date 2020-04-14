New Ebola virus infections dash hopes of an end to DR Congo epidemic

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, cases of deadly Ebola virus disease have resurfaced, ending hopes that the latest outbreak there is over for the moment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), three new cases have been identified since last Friday.

Two people have died, and the third person is still battling the disease, reportedly in the eastern city of Beni.

All those who have come into contact with the infected individuals have been found and vaccinated, WHO spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris said.

She added that an Emergency Committee was due to meet later on Tuesday to decide whether the Ebola outbreak still constituted a public health emergency of international concern.

DR Congo, where the Ebola outbreak began in August 2018, is also battling the new coronavirus, along with malaria, cholera and measles.