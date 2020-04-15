200 bodies found in mass grave in Syria’s Raqqa

As many as 200 bodies were found in a mass grave in Syria’s northern province of Raqqa on Tuesday, the state TV reported.

The mass grave is located in the town of Raqet Samra in the countryside of Raqqa province, the previous de facto capital of the militant group Islamic State (IS), the report said.

The bodies belong to the civilians who were killed by both the IS militants and the U.S.-led anti-IS coalition, it added.

Since the defeat of IS in Raqqa in late 2017, several mass graves have been found in different parts of the province, most of whom are the civilians executed by IS militants.