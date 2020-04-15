Coronavirus cases in Palestine climb to 329

Palestine on Tuesday said that nine more COVID-19 cases were confirmed, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 329.

Three of the new cases are workers in the southern West Bank city of Hebron who returned from Israel, while the others are from East Jerusalem and Ramallah, Palestinian Authority’s spokesperson Ibrahim Milhem said in a press statement.

Earlier the day, Milhem said that 10 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palestine, raising the total number to 320.

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the Palestinian territories, the total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 329 so far, including 41 in East Jerusalem.

Milhem accused Israel of not “disclosing the real-time number of cases amongst Palestinians in East Jerusalem.”

The statement noted that 62 patients have fully recovered and are expected to be tested again after completing a 14-day home quarantine.

In Gaza, health authorities said that no new cases were found, as the results of the 239 samples tested were negative on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for Gaza’s Health Ministry Ashraf al-Qedra warned of the shortage in medical equipment and testing kits, in addition to respirators, which he said has put the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave at serious health risk.