COVID-19 cases surpass 12,000 in Israel

The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel reached 12,046 after 460 new cases were reported on Tuesday, the Israeli Ministry of Health said.

Seven patients died from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, raising the death toll in Israel to 123.

Meanwhile, 340 patients recovered from the virus on Tuesday, in the highest single-day rise since April 12, when 286 recoveries were recorded. In total, 2,195 patients have recovered in Israel.

The number of patients in serious condition dropped from 183 to 175, while the number of ventilated patients increased from 132 to 133.

Currently, 757 patients are hospitalized, while 1,229 patients are treated at hotels converted to quarantine facilities, and 7,417 are treated at home.

The remaining 325 patients will be treated at home, hotel or hospital as will be decided soon.