Israel deploys new type of ventilator amid coronavirus epidemic

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that it has created and deployed a new type of ventilator after month-long efforts to ease the lack of ventilators in the country amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The first such ventilator is going to be used at the Sheba Medical center in Tel Aviv, after a successful test in a simulator earlier this week.

As of Thursday, more than 12,500 have contracted the respiratory disease in Israel, with 134 of them on ventilators.

The Israeli Health Ministry has already ordered 1,000 units which are being manufactured by the army.

According to the military, up to 100 such units can be produced per day.