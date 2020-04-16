Lebanese people pull together to fight against COVID-19

Ferial Abdallah, a sociology professor at the Lebanese University, wakes up every morning with a view to spending another fruitful day at home as the government has imposed travel restrictions amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

“One of my main activities every day is to communicate online with my students to ensure that they are on the right track with our lessons schedule,” Abdallah, 45, told Xinhua.

“We need to do our best to overcome the virus challenge with the least possible losses,” she said.

Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Lebanon, people have sought different ways to pull through.

Rajaa Abou Ammo, a 52-year-old housewife, and her neighbors came up with the idea of cooking for the old and sick in their building.

“We’ve been friends for long and this is what friends ought to do in hard times,” Abou Ammo said.

For Taghrid Zein, a young Lebanese woman, she decided to help several non-governmental organizations in the country distribute food to the most vulnerable who lost their jobs after the outbreak of the virus.

“I think I should invest my time in valuable and meaningful activities,” Zein, an architect, told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, TV stations in Lebanon have launched a campaign that attracted many volunteers to seek economic assistance for the most affected by the pandemic.

Mohamad Saifeddine, president of the Economic and Social Council in Lebanon, told Xinhua that the COVID-19 crisis brings out the Lebanese people’s virtue of helping each other.

“We have seen remarkable support provided by medium income families to other people, which is a very kind gesture,” Saifeddine noted. Enditem