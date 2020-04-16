Turkey reports 4,281 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged by 4,281 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died from the novel coronavirus, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Turkey’s total confirmed cases stood at 69,392, and the death toll reached 1,518, the minister tweeted.

Turkey conducted a total of 34,090 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 477,716, he said.

The minister added that 5,674 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, with 1,820 patients still being treated at intensive care units, and 1,052 patients intubated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.

Meanwhile, Turkey is imposing quarantines on 227 residential areas in 58 provinces, according to Interior Ministry on Wednesday. The areas are home to some 250,00 people. Quarantine have been lifted in 41 residential areas in 14 provinces.