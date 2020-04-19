Israel confirms 13,362 COVID-19 cases, 171 deaths

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Israel has risen overnight from 164 to 171, the health ministry said Sunday.

In addition, since Saturday evening, 97 new coronavirus cases have been added, bringing the total number in Israel to 13,362.

Out of 592 patients currently hospitalized, those in serious condition fell from 164 to 156, while the number of ventilated patients continued to decline from 113 to 109, in contrast to the government’s early concerns for hospital overloads in case of thousands of ventilated patients.

At the same time, the number of recoveries has increased by 108 to 3,564.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli government agreed to ease economic restrictions as well as the closure, doubling the proportion of returned workers from 15 percent to 30 percent.

In addition, stores selling electronics, furniture, laundry, home appliances and others may re-open under rules of hygiene and social distancing.

The government also gave the green light to sports activities up to two people and prayers up to 19 within a 500-meter radius of homes.

It was also decided to impose a fine of 200 new shekels (55.71 U.S. dollars) for not wearing a face mask in public places.