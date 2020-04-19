Palestine records 6 new COVID-19 cases, 431 in total

Palestine on Sunday reported six new coronavirus cases in the West Bank, bringing the total number in the country to 431.

The six new cases are a woman from Shuqba village near Ramallah city, a man from Tulkarem city and four others from Kafar Aqab, Palestinian Minister of Health Mai al-Kaila said at a news briefing.

The number of infections is not final because of the lack of exact information from the Israeli authorities, the minister noted.

Palestine has so far recorded 431 cases of COVID-19, 307 in the West Bank, 13 in the Gaza Strip and 111 in East Jerusalem, with 71 recoveries cases and three deaths.

Besides, 22,800 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, the minister explained, noting 15,500 are in mandatory quarantine.

Palestine announced a state of emergency on March 5 and has since imposed a series of strict precautionary measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.