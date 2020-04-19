Suspension of Israel’s competitive sports to be extended by 6 months: official

Israel’s competitive sports will remain suspended for another six months, according to a statement by a senior official of Israeli Health Ministry on Sunday.

Itamar Grotto, the ministry’s deputy director, told the special parliamentary committee to battle the coronavirus that in the coming six months there will be no significant change in the ban on competitive sports, because the sports include contact between athletes.

Continuing the ban will prevent the completion of sports seasons in Israel, including the professional soccer and basketball leagues.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Israel has risen overnight from 164 to 171, the health ministry said Sunday.

In addition, since Saturday evening, 97 new coronavirus cases have been added, bringing the total number in Israel to 13,362. Enditem