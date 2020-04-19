UN chief extends order for telecommuting till May 31

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday extended his order for all staff at UN headquarters in New York to work from home through May 31 to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to staff, Guterres said he based his decision on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement that the New York State lockdown will be extended through May 15.

“As a result, in consultation with senior management and our medical services, and following a conservative and pragmatic approach, I have decided that the current telecommuting arrangements at United Nations Headquarters shall be extended through May 31, 2020,” Guterres wrote.

“We will continue to review such arrangements, as subsequent extensions may be necessary, and will provide you with advance notice.”

Teams are working on measures for an eventual phased, gradual and flexible return to work in the office building whenever it is considered safe to do so, said Guterres.

“Any decision will be guided by medical advice, continuous risk assessments, local conditions, including school closures, and criticality of functions for our business continuity,” he added.

Guterres first ordered all staff at UN headquarters in New York, unless their physical presence in office is needed to carry out essential UN business, to work from home between March 16 and April 12. He then extended the arrangements till April 30.